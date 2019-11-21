Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A picture of what should be the skyline of one of Australia's most recognisable cities shows the crazy impact the fires are having.
A picture of what should be the skyline of one of Australia's most recognisable cities shows the crazy impact the fires are having.
Environment

Incredible picture of Sydney drowning in bushfire smoke

by Ben Graham,Phoebe Loomes and Ally Foster
21st Nov 2019 7:22 PM

A picture of what should be the skyline of one of Australia's most recognisable cities shows the crazy impact the fires are having.

Crews in Victoria are battling against the most severe Code Red conditions in parts of the state;

In South Australia catastrophic conditions have destroyed numerous homes overnight and today;

In NSW crews continue to battle blazes after a horror two weeks;

In Queensland crews are taking advantage of easing conditions, but fires continue to burn around the state;

Crews are also battling blazes in Tasmania.

bushfires fires sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Youth ruin month of work to catch feral pigs

        premium_icon Youth ruin month of work to catch feral pigs

        News Now council staff have to start the feeding process all over again as the pigs continue to cause chaos all over Mt Archer.

        • 21st Nov 2019 6:00 PM
        GKI: Let’s get this project started

        premium_icon GKI: Let’s get this project started

        News Altum Group are ready to get to work on GKI Resort Development and will begin as...

        Couple lose everything in fire: ‘The embers fell down on us’

        premium_icon Couple lose everything in fire: ‘The embers fell down on us’

        News Woodbury couple Petria and Greg Stack were soaring down their driveway in their car...

        FORMAL 2019: Glenmore seniors dance the night away in style

        premium_icon FORMAL 2019: Glenmore seniors dance the night away in style

        News GALLERY: See all the photos from the Glenmore State High School 2019 Formal red...