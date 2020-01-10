Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Incredible reaction to US fireys’ arrival

by Ben Graham
10th Jan 2020 11:33 AM

American firefighters who have just arrived to help fight Australia's bushfires have been given a hero's welcome at Sydney Airport.

Footage of the fireys walking through arrivals has been uploaded onto social media this morning.

It shows hundreds of Aussies stopping to applaud and cheer as they fireys walk through.

Seventy-one firefighters from the US and Canada have arrived this week to help with firefighting efforts.

The fireys from the US were given a hero’s welcome. Picture: RFS
The fireys from the US were given a hero’s welcome. Picture: RFS

Earlier this week Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted thanking US President Donald Trump for his "strong messages of sympathy, support and friendship for Australia".

Mr Trump tweeted that "we love Australia!" in response to Mr Morrison's tweet.

Twenty-two members of the New Zealand military have also arrived this week to assist with the efforts, adding to the 157 New Zealand firefighters already deployed in Australia.

Some of them have been assisting their Australian colleagues since October.

 

 

Three Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters and crew, two army combat engineer sections and command elements have been sent to support the Australian Defence Force.

It's understood they will be deployed at the Edinburgh defence base in Adelaide, South Australia, and are expected to remain until at least the end of January.

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted on Facebook: "This is by no means the only thing we can do to help, and we're at the ready and talking to our neighbours frequently."

"It's been devastating to watch from afar, I can only imagine what it feels like to experience it directly," Ms Ardern said.

"I've been in contact with the Australian PM again this week to share our support and to offer whatever we can to help. Australia stood by us through some horrific moments in 2019, and we're here to do the same."

UK PM Boris Johnson has also pledged to "stand with" Australia and provide assistance.

James Marape, the prime minister of Papua New Guinea, says 1000 soldiers and firefighters from his country are standing by and they are ready when needed.

Mr Marape said he had been in "constant contact" with Mr Morrison over the last few weeks.

"Australia is the closest friend of PNG and is always the first in PNG in our times of adversities and we offer our hearts and our hands to you in this time of fire-induced tragedies," Mr Marape said in a statement.

The government of Vanuatu has also pledged 20m vatu (AU$250,000) to assist the Rural Fire Service.

"As a Pacific neighbour and friend, we have watched as Australia has been devastated by these horrific bushfires. We offer whatever assistance we can in this time of need, as Australia has always done in ours," said acting prime minister Jotham Napat.

He said he had "watched in awe" at the work of Australia's volunteer firefighters.

"It shows the true Australian spirit and one which we are very proud of, as your friend and neighbour."

Fijian prime minister Frank Bainimarama tweeted that he had "written to Scott Morrison to offer Fiji's assistance in any way we can to deal with this crisis."

More Stories

Show More
american firefighters bushfires fireys seniors-news sydney airport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOTEL CAPRICORNIA: Hospital bed, $62 a night

        premium_icon HOTEL CAPRICORNIA: Hospital bed, $62 a night

        News Elderly lady forced to pay if she wants to stay in hospital, despite not being able to walk

        Tradie's truck stolen from site overnight

        premium_icon Tradie's truck stolen from site overnight

        News Police search for truck stolen from Rocky building site

        Big business urged to support employees left out of pocket

        premium_icon Big business urged to support employees left out of pocket

        News Some big companies aren’t paying our fireys so the The Bully’s ‘Fair go for our...

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the list of 59 people in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.