Incredible transformation of 1860s Rocky home

Before and after of the Wandubari renovation.

ONE of Rockhampton’s oldest homes has been revived after an extensive renovation by a Rockhampton construction company.

Wandubari house, at 70 Pennycuick St in West Rockhampton, dates back to the 1860s.

It was bought by Pavscorp in April 2019 in a dilapidated condition but still with the original features of the tongue and groove walls, high ceilings, timber floors, French doors and verandah around the home.

70 Pennycuick St : House being sold at auction by Riley Neaton of Ray White Rockhampton

Over the past 18 months, the construction team has completely transformed the property, while still keeping the original character.

Pavscorp owner Pavel Cheimardinov, was drawn to buy the house because of its character.

“Rocky doesn’t have many of those kinds of homes,” he said.

“Just the look of it, the age and what we could do with it.”

The renovation project took a lot of planning and consultation with engineers, architects and interior designers.

Progress of the Wandubari house over 2020.

Amazing transformation of the Wandubari house by Pavscorp.

“I wanted to make it one of Rocky’s grandest homes and restore it back to it’s beauty,” Mr Cheimardinov said.

Construction work began on the site late last year, however it was mothballed for a couple of months during COVID and resumed again towards the end of this year.

The master bedroom now offers garden access, a walk-in robe and an ensuite with a large shower and bath.

Downstairs has a main bathroom and study nook and the upstairs has been designed to have an open layout for entertaining.

Renvoation of Wandubari: Work completed by Pavscorp

It is said the house was built by a retired sea captain in 1865 and during construction, some of the builders found lots of hooks and little hidey holes.

Mr Cheimardinov has been in the building industry for eight years and moved his business to Rockhampton two years ago as his wife was from the area.

Some of the Pavscorp team on site at the Wandubari house project.

He now employs nine staff and uses all local trades and services for his work.

He said Wandubari would be one of the “most challenging” projects he had done.

Pavscorp specialisse in restorations and extensions of home.

Mr Cheimardinov said it brought a point of difference to the area.

“No-one in Central Queensland is doing something like that, no-one is taking the time to put in the time and money,” he said.

“A lot of people would just bulldoze which would be a shame to see houses like that destroyed.”

The renovation of Wandubari has developed quite a following and has created a huge amount of exposure in the region for Mr Cheimardinov.

Timber from the house has been recycled to make a feature wall inside.

“People have seen us now and want us to do work for them,” he said.

The crew will now move to Frenchville where they will makeover a four-bedroom home in Housden St, named The Cove.

“Full modern, very architectural … renovation from the bottom up,” Mr Cheimardinov said about that project.

The Wandubari property is now open to offers which are due to close on December 4 at 3pm, if not sold prior.

Contact Ray White Rockhampton’s Riley Neaton on 0499 272 745.