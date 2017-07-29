WATCH: Dolphins swim metres from CQ beach shore Amber Hooker Full Profile Login to follow

DOLPHINS swam so close to the Kemp Beach shoreline this morning you could "nearly touch them".

Lucky onlooker Jo Seiler today shared incredible footage of what appears to be a mother and baby swimming just metres back from the break.

The Mularin local said she looks out over the water every day on her way to work, but this morning was the first time she has ever spotted the creatures.

Seizing her opportunity to get up close and personal, Jo delayed her trip to work and ran down as the sun rose over the beach.

"It was a lovely start to my day," she said.

"I saw them from the road and pulled over to try and get a video and then decided to run down and get a close up as I could nearly touch them."

Jo said she had to restrain herself from jumping in.

"I work at Big 4 Capricorn Palms and I was in uniform on my way to work, otherwise I would of hopped in the water with them."

"I have not seen them there before.

"There was one other person walking on the beach but they were further up so not sure if they saw them."

Social media has since lapped up her video, which has stirred some homesickness in former residents.

"I grew up in Yeppoon and it's times like this I just wanna jump on the next plane home," Bronwyn Clee commented.

Nell Nell commented that they too had spotted a mother and baby.

"So gorgeous they cruised passed me at about 7am around double heads, mum n bub after the bait moving in," they commented.

There seems to be plenty of marine action off the Capricorn Coast at the moment, with the video coming just two days after a whale was spotted off the Emu Park coast.

Capricorn GroovyEvents posted a video with stills captured while having lunch at the Singing Ship.

"Approximately 500m off shore, lolling around, stretching the flipper and just enjoying the lovely winter weather here on the Capricorn Coast," they said.

"Not the greatest footage unfortunately...need a longer lens!"

In mid-June, locals also expressed concerns for a whale reportedly swimming 100m off Farnborough Beach.

One witness claimed it hadn't moved for about an hour, but how shown its tail and doing lots of "blowing".

There was speculation it was breeding time and the mammal was readying to have a calf.