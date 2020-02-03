Incredible way Rocky business hopes to help fire victims

Total Health Chiropractic owners Dr Alex Harvey and fiancee Dr Lucy Youren are doing their bit to help those affected by fires in New South Wales south coast.

ALEX Harvey and Lucy Youren are doing their bit to try and help those affected by the devastating fires across the country in the past few weeks.

The owners of Total Health Chiropractic, which has clinics in Rockhampton, Agnes Water and Yeppoon, are donating all of their initial consultant fees for the entire month of February.

The couple was home for Christmas in Victoria and despite being 500km away from the fires, they could see the effect and the impact it was having in those areas.

Returning to the Central Queensland, they were brainstorming ways they could contribute and came up with the idea of donating their fees.

The couple opened the Rockhampton office 18 months ago and now have six practices.

An initial consult costs $47 and they typically carry out 15-20 per week. They hope to raise $20,000.

“We would like to see it given to fire fighters and people who have lost their homes and wildlife,” Ms Youren said.

They said it was hard to imagine what it would be like to lose their homes. They had friends involved in the fires and one who had to wait on the beach while the inferno tore through.

“It must be horrible, we have some friends who have had to evacuate,” Mr Harvey said.

“It’s hard to know how to help them, it’s hard to know what to do.”

Mr Harvey said every little bit helped.

“It’s not just the big people, it’s a lot of people whatever they can afford,” he said.

“It shows we are all wiling to work together.

“If everyone donated a small amount it would be a big amount of money.”

