Incredibly clever CQ teen lands scholarship at US college

WHEN Ameliija Swaffer-Selff was 4, she could count to 400. By the time she started school, she was already able to read.

In Year 1 she would spend half of her days in Year 2 and 3 classrooms.

High School teacher Norah Parsons had been teaching for 38 years when Swaffer-Selff stepped into her class, but never had she encountered such a student.

“Her parents were stunned, they didn’t quite know who this child was, who had a pile of books in her room higher than she was by the time she was in about Year 2,” she said.

Ameliija grew up in Moura, a small town roughly two hours southwest of Rockhampton. In 2017, her high school, Moura State High, had just 170 students.

At that time, towards the end of her second semester of Year 8, Ameliija, together with her parents and her school, decided that as a student her needs were not being met.

At this point you might assume this genius child was shipped off to a prestigious boarding school, where her talents could be properly nurtured.

This, however, was not the case.

Instead, Swaffer-Selff’s teachers and parents worked together to devise a specialised to plan to cater to her needs. While some might view this decision as a mistake, Swaffer-Selff graduated last year with an OP 1 at just 16 - so clearly this plan was effective.

According to Mrs Parsons there are a few factors that contributed to this success, the main ones being the constant support Ameliija received from her family and the team of teachers willing to accommodate her unique needs.

“The school and her parents considered sending her to boarding school, as they had to be sure she had the best opportunities,” Mrs Parsons said.

“But we weighed it all up and ultimately decided we were able to cater to her needs. “Being able to stay at home allowed Ameliija to thrive, she’s got an incredibly supportive family.”

Regional schools are often written off as less capable, due to their smaller numbers and removed locations, but stories like Ameliija’s prove this narrative wrong.

James Lye, Moura State High’s acting principal, has only been with the school a few months.

Prior to starting at Moura he worked at larger schools in Central and Northern Queensland.

In making the switch, he has been able to witness first-hand the point of difference smaller schools like Moura have.

“We have some amazing teachers out here,” he said.

“I think that small schools like Moura are underestimated and undervalued.”

“We have smaller student numbers and on occasion smaller class sizes.”

A combination of the school’s dedicated staff and their smaller cohorts means that Moura State High’s students receive personalised education developed around their individual needs.

“As a smaller school, we are better able to cater to students’ needs, we provide a lot of opportunities for a lot of different kids at both ends of the spectrum,” Mr Lye said.

Ameliija is set to head to the US mid-year to begin university.

Not just an academic whiz, she has also made a name for herself as a tennis prodgie, receiving a full scholarship to swing the racquet for Austin Peay State University.

For Ameliija, this personalised approach to her education was instrumental in getting her to where she is.

“I think having a personalised approach and being willing to change what normally is a strict procedure of going through grades one at a time, sort of being willing to negotiate to different needs was really helpful,” she said.