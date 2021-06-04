‘Incredibly intimidating’: Man purposely drives car at woman

A man has lost his licence after purposely driving at a woman on gravel and nearly hitting her.

Gordon Alfred Pateman, 39, pleaded guilty on May 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (domestic violence offence).

Police prosecutor Brandy Butler said Pateman and the victim were inside Pateman’s unit in Painswick Street on May 14 about 5pm when they had a verbal argument.

She said Pateman left and went to his vehicle.

Ms Butler said the victim then tried to get into the passenger seat, but Pateman accelerated and then reversed back, nearly missing the victim.

She said the victim then walked to the front of the unit and Pateman accelerated, wheels spinning in the gravel with the rear wheels losing traction, and then drove five metres towards the victim.

Ms Butler said Pateman’s vehicle came close to hitting the victim.

She said police alleged Pateman did this two more times.

However, defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Pateman disagreed with this, saying it was once reversing, once driving towards her and another reverse which made up the three.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Pateman’s behaviour was “incredibly intimidating and had the propensity to go very badly”.

Ms Butler said Pateman’s vehicle left tyre marks in the driveway.

She said he was located 20 minutes later at Foodworks and had memory problems due to mental health issues.

Mr McGowran said Pateman was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was compliant with his medication.

Pateman had a five page criminal record, mostly for drugs.

Ms Beckinsale said with Pateman’s record, any offence he committed would result in a risk of going to prison.

She sentenced Pateman to a 12 months probation, disqualified him from driving for six months and a conviction was recorded.