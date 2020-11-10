Independent Assessor speaks out on Strelow findings

THE GOVERNING body that found former Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow guilty of misconduct has this afternoon spoken out on its findings.

In a statement provided to The Morning Bulletin, the Office of the independent Assessor further outlined details around a trip Ms Strelow took to India in March 2017.

It stated she had ultimately been found to have engaged in misconduct after failing to record flights and other hospitality provided by Adani on her register of interests.

Ms Strelow was among a number of Queensland mayors to take part in the trip.

“On 18 March 2017, she took a flight from Mumbai to Madurai where she was driven to and from a solar plant at Kamuthi before taking a second flight to Chennai for a dinner with Adani board members and six other mayors,” the statement read.

Multiple bills for dinner, additional flights and other transport were also picked up by Adani.

“In June 2018, the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs (DLGRMA) requested Cr Strelow record the hospitality in her register of interests, but she declined to do so.”

The matter was subsequently referred to the assessor in December 2018, with Ms Strelow once again afforded another chance to amend her register – again she declined.

“The Mayor claimed that she was not required to declare the hospitality in her personal register of interests as she had been acting in an official capacity.

“The independent Assessor referred the matter to the Councillor Conduct Tribunal which found she had engaged in misconduct, as her publicly available register of interest was inaccurate for more than two years.”

However, it also stated the CCT recognised Ms Strelow acknowledged the hospitality interest by recording the details in the private council hospitality register.

The notes stated the hospitality came by way of “a large corporation with significant business and mining interests in the Central Queensland and Rockhampton districts”.

“While the CCT acknowledged that Cr Strelow had obtained legal advice, it found that there exists a clear and ongoing obligation for registers of interest to be accurately updated by councillors throughout their entire term, consistent with accountability and transparency requirements in the Local Government Act 2009.

“It is important to note Ms Strelow has no previous disciplinary history to date.”

However, Mrs Strelow took to social media this afternoon to further clarify her own version of events.

“I recorded the Adani solar farm inspection in the same way we record all of our normal sponsored hospitality. There is a Register of Sponsored Hospitality,” she said.

“Neither the independent Assessor nor the Tribunal have even attempted to give a reason why this particular hospitality should be any different to any other.”

She explained her decision to not list the solar farm inspection on the Register of Interests boiled down to a position of principle – not an administrative oversight.

“The Register of Interests did not call up official hospitality at the time the solar farm inspection took place,” she wrote.

Mrs Strelow did, however, note the existing legislation at that time had since been amended.

“My refusal to stand in front of my community to confess to misconduct is similarly a position of principle. It would be a forced confession … a very odd thing in a democracy!

“I am pleased that the State Government have seen the need to change the legislation that would automatically appoint Pineapple.

“It was appallingly bad legislation. The community deserve a by-election and will get one now.”

It remains unclear whether Mrs Strelow will run in the by-election to choose the new mayor of Rockhampton.