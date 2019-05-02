Independent candidate wins first debate

A FORMER travelling showman turned independent political candidate has emerged as the shock winner of Townsville's first election debate of the campaign.

Independent for Dawson Lachlan Queenan was one of six candidates who went head-to-head on hot-button North Queensland topics - including Adani, renewable energy and youth unemployment - at a debate held by Townsville Chamber of Commerce yesterday.

Moderated by Townsville Bulletin editor Jenna Cairney, the political hopefuls, including Katter's Australian Party candidates Brendan Bunyan and Nanette Radeck, LNP candidate for Herbert Phil Thompson, Mr Queenan, Labor MP Cathy O'Toole and candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan, pitched their credentials and policy positions to voters.

Ms O'Toole again defended her support for opening the Galilee Basin, despite snipes from Mr Thompson about her "weasel words" on Adani.

Ms O'Toole reaffirmed Labor had no plans to review Adani's approvals but said the mine needed to go through due regulatory process.

"That is really important … you can't just throw sticks to the ground, put a roof on it and call it a house," she said.

Mr Queenan, a former travelling showman, said the Adani mine might not be popular "but it's the right thing to do".

"We have to burn some coal, because it gets the cost of electricity down and it makes us competitive," he said.

KAP candidate Ms Radeck, an experienced teacher, fired up when Mr Queenan claimed that young people were unemployed because they were being failed by the education system and needed to be "led to work".

Ms Radeck said Townsville wasn't getting its fair share of funding to upgrade school facilities. "North Queensland teachers are some of the best teachers we have in this country," Ms Radeck said.

"We seem to be happy with these 'appeasement funding' - it looks good because it's in millions but it's really not comparable … we should be arguing for a lot more."

Ms O'Toole, a former TAFE teacher, and KAP's Brendan Bunyan, a mechanic, butted heads on the issue of apprentices. Mr Bunyan said there was no point advocating for more TAFE training if the Government wasn't giving businesses an incentive to take on apprentices.

"You can give old mate out the back five tickets, but if it's too dear for businesses no one's going to take him on," he said.

An anonymous exit poll of the nearly 100 attendees revealed that travelling showman-turned-mariner Mr Queenan had made the best impression.

Asked who would get their vote at the ballot box, half said Mr Thompson, and nearly a quarter said they would choose Ms O'Toole.

Ms O'Toole, Mr Thompson, and Ms Radeck will go head-to-head again in a debate to be hosted by Peter Gleeson from SKY News in Townsville next Thursday at noon.