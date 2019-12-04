Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

Independent school’s unique approach delivers results

by ANTONIA O’FLAHERTY
4th Dec 2019 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A UNIQUE approach to teaching could be the key for Queensland students achieving success, not just focusing on results according to one of the state's top educators.

St Paul's School have bucked the trend with a unique approach to education, not focusing merely on test results but still beat the national average for Year 9 results in all Naplan categories in 2018.

St Paul's Anglican School year 10 students Sameel Deoji, Hayley Dean, and Max Brand, Bald Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
St Paul's Anglican School year 10 students Sameel Deoji, Hayley Dean, and Max Brand, Bald Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

School Headmaster and 2018 non-government school principal of the year Dr Paul Browning said the Brisbane school had created a unique teaching and learning methodology called "Realms of Thinking", which focuses on a student's overall development.

"It helps each student master the basics while also growing their capacity to ask better questions, develop empathy navigate failure and spark their imaginations," he said.

Dr Browning said this year's PISA results were concerning, but not everything comes down to tests and results.

"I urge policymakers to listen to the views of educators and teachers as current strategies to arrest the decline clearly aren't working," he said.

"That said, we also need to remember these tests don't measure dispositions that are vital for the success of a young person, like their character, their capacity of creativity, or their ability to think like an entrepreneur."

More Stories

dr paul browning independent schools learning outcomes pisa st paul's independent school teaching

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘First for Rocky’: Motel reveals mega expansion plans

        premium_icon ‘First for Rocky’: Motel reveals mega expansion plans

        Business The development would be socially inclusive with a communal space including a gym, kitchen, library and entertainment area.

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        Business You’ve given us our nominations and now it’s time to vote! Vote for your favourite...

        Five commercial properties snapped up in just two weeks

        premium_icon Five commercial properties snapped up in just two weeks

        Property ‘We are seeing quite a few new businesses coming to Rockhampton, I have had a...

        Controversial coast development finally given go-ahead

        premium_icon Controversial coast development finally given go-ahead

        Council News IT’S finally all over but we will hear more - from councillors.