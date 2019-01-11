‘Indestructible’ stockings exist

Why has it taken so long to invent stockings that don’t run? Picture: Supplied

Why has it taken so long to invent stockings that don’t run? Picture: Supplied

Inventing a pair of stockings that don't run has for years seemed as impossible as reinventing the wheel.

However, that is about to change with the news that Sheertex has done the unthinkable - invented stockings that are "indestructible".

The Canadian company began shipping in December but announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it will be ramping up and expanding production due to popular demand.

The pantyhose, which currently can only be ordered online in black, will soon come in three shades of nude.

For many, the CES was the first opportunity to put Sheertex Sheers to the test.

As many people as I saw line up to test the product, not one was successful at ripping the stockings. Not even when it got caught in a zipper.

Sheertex has designed a patent-pending blend of fibres included in bulletproof vests and climbing equipment.

Sheertex

It is a ultra high molecular weight polythene but unlike bulletproof vests the stockings are thin and stretchy.

The company says the fabric is "lighter than water" and "10 times stronger pound by pound than steel".

The company wanted to raise $US10,000 on Indiegogo and managed to raised more than $US33,000, so demand for pantyhose that don't run is obviously high.

In a world where it is possible to invent flying cars and robotic suitcases, why has it taken so long to design pantyhose that don't run?

This journalist travelled to the CES in Las Vegas courtesy of Samsung.