Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Scott Morrison has said the number of repatriation flights from India would be reduced amid a surge of cases.
Scott Morrison has said the number of repatriation flights from India would be reduced amid a surge of cases.
News

India flights to be reduced 30 per cent amid COVID-19 surge

by THOMAS MORGAN
22nd Apr 2021 4:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has announced repatriation flights from India will be scaled back.

It comes after 130 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Australia's international traveller quarantine system from the subcontinent in recent days.

India today reported 314,835 cases of COVID-19.

The decision was made in national cabinet this afternoon. Currently only Darwin and Sydney only receive flights from India.

Mr Morrison said chartered flights into Darwin Airport would be slashed amid growing concern over a wave of new COVID-19 cases in India.

"We will be reducing by some 30 per cent the numbers coming through our chartered services in the months ahead," Mr Morrison said.

Exemptions for travellers to go abroad to so-called 'red zone' countries would also be reduced.

"We'll be instructing Border Force to ensure that only in very urgent circumstances with an exemption be permitted for someone to travel to a high risk country," Mr Morrison said.

Originally published as India flights to be reduced 30 per cent amid COVID-19 case surge

coronavirus travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman turned back for a minute and friend stole hair item

        Premium Content Woman turned back for a minute and friend stole hair item

        Crime A woman fined for her role in the theft of a grooming device from Big W claimed she didn’t know her co-accused’s intent until after he placed the item down his...

        • 22nd Apr 2021 4:00 PM
        Coveted meat judging program alumni to meet at Beef 21

        Premium Content Coveted meat judging program alumni to meet at Beef 21

        Rural ICMJ Australia has trained almost 3000 people over the past 32 years, including...

        Rocky’s table tennis talent earns state selection

        Premium Content Rocky’s table tennis talent earns state selection

        Sport Honours follow strong showings at Queensland Senior Closed and Junior Table Tennis...

        Teen charged over crash that killed Rhys Yore

        Premium Content Teen charged over crash that killed Rhys Yore

        News An teenager is due to face a Rockhampton court in June