Indian Association invites all to celebrate victory of light

Every year, no matter where in the world they are, Indian people light lamps and springclean their homes as part of the rituals associated with the Diwali festival.

This year, the Indian Association of Central Queensland will bring Diwali back to the big stage for the first time in seven years.

Last year's Diwali celebrations in Rockhampton

On Saturday, the Pilbeam Theatre will host a spectacular event which begins with the lighting of the lamp and ends with a bedazzling fireworks display on the Fitzroy river.

It will feature performers from different regions of India as well other Hindu cultures including Sri Lanka and even local belly dancers.

Diwali evokes fond childhood memories, and a longing for family, among Indian people who have settled in Central Queensland.

Vijeta Srivastava and her husband raise two boys in Rockhampton. “It’s very important for us to celebrate together so we don’t miss out families too much,” she said.

Vivek Sharma remembers collecting money and crackers when he was a young boy in Amritsar, home of the famous Golden Temple.

“We would spend days visiting friends and relatives, sharing gifts and bringing them sweets,” he said.

The ticket price includes a four-course meal which includes three different mild curries, poori bread and ras gulla for dessert.

The organising committee asks that people who intend to join the celebration at the Pilbeam on Saturday night also indicate their attendance on the facebook page so they can plan for catering.

Diwali Festival of Lights