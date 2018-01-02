New owner of $3M Rocky motel reveals big plan

Ajad Handa is the new owner of the Albert Court Motor Inn which is currently being renovated.

FOR Ajad Handa, his new Indian Fusion restaurant and motel in Albert Court will achieve more than just providing a spicy new cuisine to the Beef Capital.

He hopes that he can bring a "more multi-cultural" and "more diverse" flavour to the region.

"It's a growing town," Mr Handa said.

"There's opportunities in farming, mining and local developments going ahead.

"Rocky is a very close community... but it takes a bit more time here to be involved in the community."

When Mr Handa migrated from India to Sydney in the 1980s, he had dreams of bringing a taste of home to a whole new world.

For 27 years, he travelled Australia and New Zealand, sharing his Indian cuisine with the Tran-Tasman countries.

Mr Handa, 56, started his first restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand in 1992, and after owning various eateries there decided to move back over to the Land Down Under.

He moved to Townsville where he opened another restaurant in 2005 and then moved to Mackay in 2010.

With his wife, Saruchi, and six-month-old twin girls, Kabira and Amira, he moved to Rockhampton a month and a half ago, and after purchasing the Albert Court Motor Inn, he decided to dabble in a new venture.

"We had a couple years break and have now decided to give the motel business a go," Mr Handa said.

From "humble beginnings", Mr Handa is "spicing it up" and has decided to not just take over the local motel, but also integrate the establishment with an Indian Fusion restaurant.

"We're in the middle of renovations but we should be open in March or before Easter," Mr Handa said referring to the restaurant.

"I was aware of Rocky and the opportunities here.

"I hope it will bring the community together and it will be a good combination of where people can come from all walks of life.

"And the weather - I can go shirtless year round."

There will be a lot of structural changes in the works for the new business in the next few months, including a bit of a "face lift".

"If you are willing, you can turn challenges into opportunities," he said.

"We've already had greater customer support - I can't ask for any better.

"I want to thank all the people who have stood by us and supported us."

On December 6, The Morning Bulletin reported on the Rockhampton CBD motel being sold for "just under $3 million".