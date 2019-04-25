Menu
Marcus Stoinis is in good form with the World Cup just around the corner.
Cricket

Stoinis joins in Aussie IPL run plunder

by AAP
25th Apr 2019 8:16 AM
AB De Villiers and Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis have combined to help Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 17-run victory over Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

RCB, who are skippered by Virat Kohli, have struggled this season despite boasting a star-studded roster and started the day at the foot of the table.

That poor run looked set to continue when Akshdeep Nath was dismissed for three, to reduce the home side to 4-81 after nine overs.

But Stoinis, who will form part of Australia's World Cup squad next month, came to the crease to join De Villiers and the pair put on an unbroken stand of 121.

De Villiers was at his big-hitting best, smashing seven sixes and three fours with Stoinis hitting 46 from 34 balls, helping their side post an imposing total of 4-202.

Chris Gayle came racing out of the blocks for the Kings XI, blasting 23 from 10 deliveries before being caught by De Villiers off Umesh Yadav.

Stoinis then dismissed a well set Mayank Agarwal for 35 with Yuzvendra Chahal taking a smart catch.

David Miller (25), KL Rahul (42) and Nicholas Pooran (46) all got starts but were unable to stick around until the latter overs as the visitors finished at 7-187 to hand RCB a fourth win of the season.

The victory also sent Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals to the foot of the table.

