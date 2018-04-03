India deny doping amid Comm Games investigation

INDIA'S men's boxing coach on Monday denied any doping after syringes were found in the Commonwealth Games athletes' village, saying one of his fighters was given a vitamin injection because he was unwell.

Santiago Nieva was speaking to Australia's 7 News as speculation grew over the syringes, which Games officials said were discovered after a tip-off from a cleaner.

"I'm confident that our boxers haven't taken anything," Nieva said. "We had one boxer that wasn't very feeling well and the doctor has given him an injection."

Asked if it had been a performance-enhancing drug, Nieva replied: "No, that was a vitamin substance."

Nieva's explanation contradicts team manager Ajay Narang, who told AFP on Saturday that the syringes were unconnected to India's athletes. They were found inside a water bottle on a path outside their accommodation, Narang said.

Officials also said the Commonwealth Games Federation court would hold a hearing into a breach of its No Needle Policy on Tuesday, but declined to identify the country involved.

Athletes must seek permission before bringing syringes to the Games, federation chief executive David Grevemberg said, adding that any penalties would be at the discretion of the court.

The contents of the syringes are still being investigated, Grevemberg said.

"These needles have been brought in and there was no approval for them to be there." Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie said the situation was "very unhelpful" when speaking just two days ahead of the event.

"However, I think the most important thing from the games point of view is to make certain that the appropriate processes are followed and if there's a penalty that needs to be applied, that it's applied," Beattie said.