Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Indie Armstrong, 6, died after a tragic accident at a supermarket carpark on Mill Lane, Nambour.
Indie Armstrong, 6, died after a tragic accident at a supermarket carpark on Mill Lane, Nambour. Contributed
Crime

Indie fatal crash details will die with driver

Stuart Cumming
by
16th Nov 2018 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAWYER Peter Boyce says details of a Coast crash which killed six-year-old girl Indie Armstrong will die with the driver, Miriam Grace Paton.

Mrs Paton died in hospital on Wednesday, age 86.

Mr Boyce, who is principal of Nambour firm Butler McDermott Lawyers, said he was a friend of Mrs Paton before he was engaged to defend her charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

"That's the end of it (criminal proceedings)," Mr Boyce said.

"It dies with her."

He said she would have faced jail time for June crash at a Nambour shopping centre "only if she got found guilty".

But he would not divulge which path his legal defence would have taken.

"I think it should die with her."

He said Mrs Paton was a lovely lady and acknowledged the tragic circumstances for Indie's family and his client.

"She (Mrs Paton) was just a very quiet, mind-your-own-business person."

More Stories

crash death editors picks fatal indie armstrong nambour peter boyce sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Tourism threat as grey nomads kicked out of Kershaw

    premium_icon Tourism threat as grey nomads kicked out of Kershaw

    Council News THEY spend $12 million daily in local communities and Rocky is at risk of not seeing a cent.

    • 16th Nov 2018 11:38 AM
    Under the microscope: State of CQ health revealed

    premium_icon Under the microscope: State of CQ health revealed

    News CQ residents are still above the state average in one crucial area

    Plaza evacuated after fire breaks out in CQ store

    Plaza evacuated after fire breaks out in CQ store

    Breaking SMOKE was seen coming from the store before fire crews arrived

    Aged pensioner's meth delivered by Australia Post

    premium_icon Aged pensioner's meth delivered by Australia Post

    Crime Caught red-handed signing for a delivery

    Local Partners