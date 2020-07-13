Indigenous art comp celebrates ‘cultural connection’

All competition entries will be displayed at the Emerald Art Gallery. Pictured: Queensland artist Chris Gray.

All competition entries will be displayed at the Emerald Art Gallery. Pictured: Queensland artist Chris Gray.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists living in the Central Highlands have the chance to see their art championed all over the region – though in a different way from usual.

The winning artwork of the Central Highlands Regional Council Indigenous Polo Shirt Design Competition will be printed on polo shirts that will be available for the public to buy.

Central Highlands Indigenous artist Charmaine McKeon-Parlett said the competition was an exciting way for Indigenous people to share their culture and encouraged all local Indigenous artists to apply.

“Cultural connection is a unique feeling of oneness that links you to your identity,” she said.

“Art enables you to share the story of your people/dreaming.”

The competition is open to Indigenous artists of all ages and the winning artist will also be awarded $1,000.

All submitted entries will be displayed at the Emerald Art Gallery and copies of the artwork will be available for viewing at all Central Highlands libraries.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the competition was a wonderful opportunity for the winning entrant to achieve wide recognition across the Central Highlands and raise the profile of other Indigenous artists.

“We have some fantastic local artists across the Central Highlands and this competition is a terrific opportunity to showcase that talent and, as a community, demonstrate our pride in our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture,” he said.

“We hope that in coming months the winning entry will be a common sight around the Central Highlands with many council staff and residents purchasing and wearing the polo shirts.”

The winning entry will be decided by Central Highlands residents, who are able to vote for their favourite entry by visiting the gallery or any of the library branches.

The council will accept entries from September 7 to 5pm on September 10.

The art will then be on display between Monday, September 14 and Thursday, October 1, with voting closing on September 23.

Artwork submitted must be the artist’s own work and reflect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.