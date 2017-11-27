Indigenous children's program reaches milestone

MASSIVE MILESTONE: The Deadly Ears indigenous child hearing health program has helped Woorabinda children to listen, learn and talk for 10 years.

AN INDIGENOUS children's health program has reached a huge milestone.

Children's Health Queensland's Deadly Ears indigenous child hearing program has been helping children in Woorabinda to listen, learn and talk for 10 years.

During this time, the program has delivered 1454 appointments, conducted 745 hearing tests and performed 112 surgeries at Woorabinda Hospital.

Last Friday, the community hosted a special thank you event for the Deadly Ears team at the hospital.

Deadly Ears Program Director, Matthew Brown said the success of the program would not have been possible without the support of the Woorabinda community.

"Collaborative approaches with Australian Hearing, Undoonoo Day Care and Woorabinda State Schools have also worked to help children with hearing loss improve their ability to listen, learn and talk,” Mr Brown said.

"We want to make sure every child is afforded the best opportunity to listen, learn and reach their full potential.”

It has acted upon the high rates of conductive hearing loss from middle-ear disease in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children across the state.

Between 2010 and 2016, the rate of Chronic Suppurative Otitis Media (CSOM), a form of middle ear disease, in the under four age group fell from 19 per cent to 8.8 per cent.

Australia has one of the highest rates of recorded middle ear disease in the world.

If middle ear disease is left untreated, the hearing loss associated with it can have an impact on health, educational outcomes and long-term social disadvantage.

The Deadly Ears Program, which was established in 2008 delivers outreach clinical services and local capacity building in 11 locations across rural and remote Queensland.