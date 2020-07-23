Indigenous muso’s inspiring message after award nomination

Miiesha has received three nominations for this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards. Picture: Contributed

THE nominations for this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards have been announced, with Baker Boy and Woorabinda’s Miiesha leading the charge with three nominations each.

Miiesha has been nominated for new talent of the year, with her latest collection Nyaaringu nominated for album of the year and single Drowning nominated for film clip of the year.

She said she was very excited to learn of the nominations.

Miiesha is from the small Aboriginal community of Woorabinda in Central Queensland. Picture: Contributed

“I feel really proud to be able to represent my community for all the mob throughout Australia,” she said.

“It would mean a lot for me and my community to win, but I’m just honoured to be nominated. There are so many talented artists so it’s deadly to just be among them.”

This has been a huge year for Miiesha, who got to perform at Laneway 2020 and took home the remote award for her sophomore release Drowning at the 2020 Queensland Music Awards.

Her debut collection Nyaaringu also landed the “Feature Album” spot on Triple J in the week of its release, as well as landing on a bunch of “Best Of The Year So Far” lists.

“It’s been so surprising and exciting for me that people are connecting with the songs and my family’s story so strongly,” Miiesha said.

“To get support from Triple J and critics and these other radio stations really helps me to keep going and share my story.”

With First Nations artists more visible than ever before, raising their voices for the Black Lives Matter movement, Miiesha wanted to remind her fans to stay strong and keep pushing for change, because “it will come”.

“In the words of my Nan, ‘Every generation breaks down discrimination and racism’,” she said.

“We gotta keep pushing and change will come.”

The 2020 National Indigenous Music Awards will take place on August 8 and will be broadcast nationally on NITV at 7pm.