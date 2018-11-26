Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Indigenous rights campaigner Bonita Mabo dies

by Chris Lees
26th Nov 2018 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BONITA Mabo, the wife of well-known indigenous rights campaigner Eddie Mabo has died.

In a statement, The Australian South Sea islander Alliance said she would "be greatly missed".

"Aunty Bonita's contribution to social justice and human rights for First Nations People and the Australian South Sea islander recognition was monumental and relentless," the statement read.

Just last week James Cook University presented her with one their highest awards - an Honorary Doctor of Letters, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the community.

 

She was the co-founder of Australia's first indigenous community school, the Black Community School in Townsville, where she worked as a teacher's aide and oversaw the day-to-day operations, including providing continuity and cultural training to all children.

Last week JCU Chancellor Bill Tweddell said Dr Mabo was a deserving recipient of the award.

"Dr Mabo has been recognised for her 45 years of service to the community and her advocacy for indigenous Australians and Australian South Sea islanders," he said.

"Her acceptance of this award is an honour to the university."

bonita mabo eddie mabo editors picks indigenous rights

Top Stories

    Men charged after using fake $50 notes to buy drinks

    premium_icon Men charged after using fake $50 notes to buy drinks

    Crime Their night out came to a crashing halt when they were arrested and charged with trying to use counterfeit money

    • 26th Nov 2018 2:30 PM
    Rides galore promised for 2019 Rocky Show

    premium_icon Rides galore promised for 2019 Rocky Show

    Entertainment Showman's Guild confirms it is back on board after split show fiasco

    • 26th Nov 2018 2:37 PM
    Rocky is open to more mine jobs

    premium_icon Rocky is open to more mine jobs

    Council News The project will create almost 4000 jobs during construction

    • 26th Nov 2018 2:15 PM
    • 1 whistleblower007
    LATEST VIDEO: Bushfire meeting at Miriam Vale

    LATEST VIDEO: Bushfire meeting at Miriam Vale

    News The meeting was held at the Community Centre at Miriam Vale.

    Local Partners