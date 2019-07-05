Indigenous Round pits Capras' best 2019 export against squad

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland Capras' Indigenous Round this Saturday will not only debut the team's new Indigenous jerseys but the Rockhampton Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander All Stars Team.

Just some of those "classy players” named as finalists for the All Stars team include PJ Marsh, Greg Upkett, Matt Sing, Wayne Alberts, Graham White and John Doyle.

Capras CEO Peter White said the round 16 Intrust Super Cup game will see Capras and their opponents, Eastern Suburbs Tigers, playing in their Indigenous Round jerseys and celebrating Indigenous culture at Browne Park.

"It's a celebration and recognition of Indigenous culture,” White said.

"Recognition and acknowledgement around Indigenous culture is vitally important to our culture and our club, and we're very proud to say that we have a number of Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander players playing for us and always have.

"We've had some wonderful players through our club and through Central Queensland league in general.

"It's fantastic to have some wonderful celebrations on the field tomorrow in recognition again through a smoking ceremony and traditional custodian dancing.”

Capras CEO Peter White with the Capras' Indigenous Round jersey. Steph Allen

The jersey's colourful design, which incorporates Islander and Indigenous symbolism, was designed by Darumbal Community Youth Service's James Waterton, who designs the stunning jerseys each year.

"He's done a wonderful job again. I'm yet to see an average Indigenous jersey. They all look wonderful,” White said.

"He's a wonderful footballer in his own right and the boys will wear the colours proudly.”

Returning to Browne Park will be the Capras' most recent loss, Aaron Penne, alongside Bill Cullen.

Aaron Pene will be returning to Browne Park, playing against his former CQ team. Jann Houley

"Aaron gave us a lot of go forward and is really good with the ball in hand,” White said.

"We're going to miss him in particular. I though the was the best player we've had so far this year.

"Our best player will play against us this weekend, which will be interesting.”

White said that the team's knowledge of Penne's style of play could "100 per cent” work to their advantage.

"You always want to test yourself out and this will be a challenge I'm sure the boys will look forward to,” he said.

"Faiumu is doing the best he can with a young, experienced side, but we've obviously lost the Matt Wrights, Dave Taylor, Bill Cullen and Aaron Penne in recent times.

"It's a much younger side and it's very much in a learning phase apart from Eddy Pettybourne.

"If they show the same tenacity they did against Wynnum last week, they'll go alright for sure.”

White encouraged Rockhampton fans to come out to Browne Park, and support the Under 20s playing at 4pm.

"It will be good to get some early support for them,” he said.

"There will also be a lot of activity on and off the field and then the announcement of the Rockhampton Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander All Stars team at 4.20pm prior to the main game.”

Capras Indigenous jerseys will also be available for purchase at the game for $150 each.