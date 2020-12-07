Indigenous woman’s impact on CQ mining sector

ALL SMILES: Margarita Escartin shows off her award.

AN INDIGENOUS woman has been recognised for both her tireless efforts and cultural advocacy within the Central Queensland mining industry.

Margarita Escartin, a social performance consultant for QCoal, was presented with Queensland Resources Council’s annual Indigenous Advocacy Award late last month.

The prestigious award recognised either Indigenous or non-Indigenous individuals who contributed to increased Indigenous participation within the resources sector.

Some of Ms Escartin’s notable achievements included the development of Indigenous attraction and retention initiatives, done in partnership with traditional owner groups.

QCoal's Byerwen site has a 12 per cent Indigenous participation rate.

A major outcome of the partnerships resulted in a 12 per cent Indigenous participation rate at QCoal’s Byerwen site and 14 per cent at the Northern Hub.

Ms Escartin revealed her delight at the honour following nine years with the company.

Her efforts – combined with others – have since resulted in a total four per cent Indigenous makeup of the combined QRC member company workforce.

“A key part of the success of our approach has been that Indigenous employees have been presented with the opportunity to participate and make a choice to change their lives, with our support,” she said.

Chief Executive Ian MacFarlane commended Ms Escartin on her outstanding achievements.

“This is not a paternalistic program. We are working with people, not for them, and we are delivering real jobs and real opportunity.

“In addition, we are changing the culture on site and creating relationships with both the business and contracting partners.”

QRC Chief Executive Ian MacFarlane said Ms Escartin had delivered plentiful fantastic results over almost decade-long tenure.

“This award recognises Indigenous or non-Indigenous individuals who have demonstrated an outstanding effort to encourage, promote, and advocate for increasing Indigenous participation within the resources sector,” Mr MacFarlane said.

“And, Margarita has certainly done that in spades.”