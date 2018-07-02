Indigenous youth leader closes the gap in CQ

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Letitia Smith has travelled down to Brisbane for the Queensland Indigenous Leadership Program.

LETITIA Smith knows just how difficult the issues Indigenous youths are facing are because she's been through them herself.

As an 18-year-old growing up in Emerald, the Central Queensland Indigenous Developments' (CQID) worker is pushing to have the voices of her community heard.

Through her work at CQID she has developed leadership skills and engagement within the community.

She believes her successful application comes down to her skills and the likely probability she will deliver the propositions from the program to the community.

Yesterday, Ms Smith travelled down to Brisbane where she will spend six days in the Queensland Indigenous Youth Leadership Program.

Along with hundreds of other Indigenous youths from all over the state, Ms Smith will speak to parliament about the issues affecting her community.

"I heard about the program and decided to apply because it's a great opportunity,” she said.

"We go there and deliver issues happening in our community.

"In Emerald, we have such a broken community.

"I'm going there to learn and bring back what I learn to make this community not so divided.”

One issue Ms Smith sees is the exclusion of Indigenous children at school and the lack of cultural knowledge.

"We have no elders here because a lot of them have moved away,” she said.

"At the moment we (CQID) are working with schools to do cultural connection because a lot of Indigenous kids don't know their culture.

"We go in and teach them and work with them in child safety.

"For Indigenous children that go to non-Indigenous carers, we're educating the kids and their carers about the culture.”

Another issue Ms Smith will be tackling is teenager's health and sexual health.

"In the Central Highlands, there's community disengagement and more teen pregnancies than the rest of the Wide Bay region,” she said.

"There's a lot of teenagers who are not educated properly.

"It's about closing the gap and making everyone one instead of Australia and the Central Highlands being such a divided region.”