Indigenous youth recognised in 12th annual awards night

Tyrelle Pope being presented the Junior Male Student of the Year award by 2016 Mr NAIDOC and Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships' Alan Bird.

Tyrelle Pope being presented the Junior Male Student of the Year award by 2016 Mr NAIDOC and Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships' Alan Bird. Darumbal Community Youth Service

AN AWARDS night that reinforces the importance of education is set to be held in Rockhampton tomorrow night.

The 12th Annual Indigenous Awards night itself is run by Darumbal Community Youth Service Inc. (DCYSI) as a way of recognising the hard work of Central Queensland students.

DCYSI CEO Nyoka Fetoa'i said the idea around the awards night is about "retention in schools, increasing school attendance and promoting education to young indigenous people”.

"It's a platform where the recipient of the award is acknowledged for their hard work in front of the indigenous community, their friends and families and school peers,” she said.

"The students are nominated by their principal or their indigenous liaison officer and the principal signs off on it.

"There are three categories they can be nominated in; academics, citizenship and sporting.

"We ask the schools to nominate two students (male and female) for each category. There's six students from each primary and each secondary school.”

The event has had nominations from schools in Yeppoon, Bluff, Duaringa and Blackwater, however due to funding reductions, DCYSI can no longer provide their services to those locations within the organisation's PACE program.

Ms Fetoa'i said the event also recognises two overall students for the Junior Student of the Year and Senior Student of the Year awards.

Last year, the junior awards went to Mt Archer State School year six student Tyrelle Pope and Allenstown State Primary School year five student Filoreen Fetoa'i.

The senior awards went to Glenmore State High year 12 students Shari Scott and Mount Morgan State High year 12 students Jayden Roberts.

When Ms Fetoa'i found out that her daughter had been nominated within her own event, she was thrilled.

"My heart was full of pride,” she said.

To avoid bias, Ms Fetoa'i stepped aside and wasn't involved in the panel (which is a selection of organisation members and elders).

"Filoreen had a big year last year. She went away for the Australian Trampolining National Championships, maintained her studies and was named 2018 Sports Captain,” Ms Fetoa'i said.

"I think I influenced her with my work but I don't take all the credit. The students come into our office and see us working so hard and it influences them.

"It takes a community to raise a child and the environment we provide provides a platform for them.

"Running these awards nights is like a ripple effect because it goes on to influence other students.”

Around 130 students are expected to receive awards from schools around Rockhampton and Mount Morgan.

This is also the first year that private schools will be involved in the event.

"Up until this year it was always run within public state schools but because of numerous parents' positive feedback, it's now extended to private schools,” Ms Fetoa'i said.

"Private school parents want their children to be involved in such a great thing.”

Ms Fetoa'i said the recipients are often encouraged to pursue their career goals as the awards help instil confidence and pride.

"We've had students who've been involved in the event go on to university and one received a scholarship at the Australian Institute of Sport,” she said.

"There are a number of students that work within the community sector now.

"We want them to know they can go and get that job they want and they are capable of it.”

This year, the awards will be handed out by prominent indigenous members, including 2018 NAIDOC Person of the Year, Dr June Oscar OAM and CQU's and Brolga Program's Uncle Malcom Mann.

The invite-only event will kick off Friday night at 6pm at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion.

There will be a Welcome to Country and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance performances set to create as much of a traditional environment as possible to celebrate culture.