Indoor go-karting track just around the corner

Piet Snyders is awaiting council approval to build an indoor go-kart track inside the old Mitre 10 building on Nebo Road. Rainee Shepperson

AN INDOOR go-karting track is coming to Mackay.

Plans have been in development for the past four years but finally the wheels are in motion - the track set to open in early December if all runs smoothly.

Piet Snyders has loved go-karting his entire life so it's no surprise he headed in that direction when he decided it was time for a change from his career as a dragline electrician at the mines.

He likes making people happy and thinks the go-kart track will provide a unique activity for the kids of Mackay.

"I want people to have fun and I think this is something exciting and different for the town," Mr Snyders said.

Once the go-kart track is built, a space for dodgem cars and a glow in the dark mini golf course will follow for the activity centre, which will be located in the old Mitre 10 building on Nebo Rd.

A closer look at what the indoor-go kart track could look like. Contributed

A development application has been submitted to Mackay Regional Council and Mr Snyders is now awaiting the final go ahead.

"From what I understand the council is very excited about the plans and I don't see any roadblocks coming from them," Mr Snyders said.

"It's been quite a mission to get to this point because there is a lot of red tape to climb through.

"I should find out within the month if I've got the approval.

"I'm positive it will go ahead because it's great for tourism in the region."

Mr Snyders expects the construction of the track will be completed by December 1, ready for school holidays and Christmas.

"I will be pushing very hard to be up and running by December," Mr Snyders said.

"All of the equipment and the go-karts are here ready to go.

"We've followed all the right channels and have had meetings with council.

"I've also been to about 20 go-kart tracks around Australia to get inspiration."

The draft plan for the go-kart track. Contributed

Mr Snyders moved to Mackay 10 years ago from South Africa and previously owned an electrical business for 16 years. Although launching a business is a financial risk, Mr Snyders said he had to give it a crack.

"It does cost a lot of money just in rent, but I wanted to think outside the box and do something different so I'm giving it a go.

"Go-karting has always been a hobby so why not make a living out of my passion."