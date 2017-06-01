Indulge your inner-pirate with Notorius ship this weekend

WALK THE PLANK: Treasure to be found on Notorius at Keppel Bay Marina this weekend.

ARRR me hearties, it's time to walk the plank...all the way to the Keppel Bay Marina where you can climb aboard a pirate ship.

With the latest instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean in cinemas now, this is the perfect time to check out Notorious a 17.5m, 15th Century wooden caravel ship historically favoured by pirates.

"We're excited to see the hand built replica caravel ship, Notorious sailing into Keppel Bay Marina for the first time this weekend,” Keppel Bay Marina general manager Kylie Smith said.

"Graeme, Felicite and Notorious are like the Pied Piper, everywhere they go children follow them and everyone wants to come on board.”

Notorious creator/builder and owners Graeme and Felicite Wylie say they loved sharing their home, their livelihood and Graeme's childhood tale with the ship's visitors.

"As a child I was told the tale of a Spanish caravel, on a secret voyage along the east coast of Australia in 1522,” Graeme said.

"It got shipwrecked between Warrnambool and Port Fairy (in Victoria) near my family's home.

"That's what inspired me to build Notorious.”

It seems that inspiration catches the eye of those who visit this unique ship.

"Coming up the gangway visitors are struck by the amount of timber,” the couple said.

"Notorious, she's a very beautiful and a very striking wooden ship, very easy on the eye.

"Some aren't quite sure of her beauty, but by the end of the visit they are.”

And like every good pirate ship there's treasure on the couple's home away from home.

"Coming aboard there's the captain's cabin and living quarters below deck and all the kids are keen to find out where the treasure is stored and it's there to be found if the children look closely,” the Wylies said.

Notorious arrived at Keppel Bay Marina yesterday.

It will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday from10am-4pm.

Entry for adults is $5 and children under 2-15 years $2. Childre under 2 years of age are free. Children must be accompanied by a supervising adult.

Graeme and Felicite say all little pirates are welcome.

For more information about Notorious head to their facebook page /notorioustheship.