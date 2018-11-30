Menu
SPEAKING OUT: Central Queensland organiser for the Services Union, Chris McJannett speaks during protected industrial strike action on the steps of Gladstone Council Chambers on 16 October, 2018. He is involved in the current industrial negotiations with Livingstone Shire Council.
Council News

Industrial dispute poised to escalate at Livingstone Council

Leighton Smith
by
30th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
THE dispute between the unions and Livingstone Shire Council is set to go up another gear if threats are backed up with action.

The unions have notified the LSC that there were 68 forms of industrial action planned to take place during paid work time during the coming week and in some cases, ongoing action.

Council staff strike action would include work stoppages, communicating campaign messages, inserting messages supporting the Union's bargaining position into official communications, placing campaign signage on work desks and/or counter tops and a periodic ban on working out of hours, performing overtime, completing paperwork, answering telephone calls, emails and SMS messages.

According to Services Union Regional Organiser Chris McJannett, LSC had drawn a red line and threatened to lock out workers if they were to wear a sticker at work which ask for, "Fair Pay and a Secure Job”.

"This is the extent to which Council is trying to threaten workers and is unwilling to consider a fair and reasonable wage rise,” Mr McJannett said.

"This wage rise would mean Council employees can afford to shop in town and support local businesses.

"While Council is within their rights to lock out workers, it is perplexing that Council would have such a severe reaction to workers wearing a sticker asking for fair pay.”

He said workers would be meeting today to decide how to proceed with negotiations and industrial action.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said he knew nothing about this development in the industrial dispute.

He referred The Morning Bulletin to LSC Chief Executive Officer Chris Murdoch who was unable to respond before deadline.

