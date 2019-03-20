Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POTENTIAL: CHDC's Tourism and Events Strategy Forum will be held in Emerald later this month.
POTENTIAL: CHDC's Tourism and Events Strategy Forum will be held in Emerald later this month. Contributed
News

Industries work together to grow local tourism

Aden Stokes
by
20th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Central Highlands' tourism and events industry is to look at how to work together to achieve its full potential.

Central Highlands Development Corporation will deliver a Tourism and Events Strategy Forum later this month to bring together tourism operators, industry representatives, event organisers and a range of key leaders in tourism.

They will discuss the best ways to tap into the changing tourism market and how to work together to leverage off those opportunities.

"The forum's designed to be an informative and inspiring day for all businesses involved in attracting, entertaining or servicing visitors to the Central Highlands,” CHDC general manager Sandra Hobbs said.

"It's about sharing expertise, generating discussion, forging networks, and motivating operators to leverage off the opportunities of the ever-changing tourism and events market,” Ms Hobbs said.

"Working from the same page and taking a collaborative approach are key to developing this local industry to its full potential.”

A focus will be to link local event organisers with tourism operators.

"There are many events in the Central Highlands throughout the year - from monthly community markets to the annual Gemfest - and it would be great if we could sway more tourists to attend these,” Ms Hobbs said.

"It would increase the success of the events and at the same time enhance the visitor experience.”

The full-day event will include guest speakers from Tourism and Events Queensland, Queensland Tourism Industry Council, and regional tourism organisations Capricorn Enterprise and Outback Queensland Tourism, as well as experienced business operators.

The day's keynote address will be delivered by Associate Professor Judith Mair, a tourism academic from the University of Queensland.

There will also be one-on-one micro meetings and mentoring sessions, and a Q&A panel session, which will include successful tourism operators from the Central Highlands and Outback.

Tours will be held the following day to highlight leveraging opportunities and share our region's best local tourism product with key industry people.

There will be the choice of three tours: Blackdown Tablelands, Sapphire Gemfields or Springsure Minerva Hills.

Forum details

The Tourism and Events Strategy Forum will be held at the Maraboon Tavern, Cnr of Esmond St and Hospital Rd, Emerald, from 10am to 5pm on Wednesday, March 27.

Tickets are $45 per person and can be bought at chdc.com.au.

For more information about the Forum and Tour, including guest speakers, go to chdc.com.au.

central highlands central highlands development corporation tourism and events
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    ALP and LNP face off over sky-high regional flight prices

    premium_icon ALP and LNP face off over sky-high regional flight prices

    News Labor Candidate Russell Robertson challenges Michelle Landry to make senate submission

    REVEALED: Local spend on Shoalwater Bay expansion so far

    premium_icon REVEALED: Local spend on Shoalwater Bay expansion so far

    Politics First phase contract spend 'just the beginning'

    Cabinetmaker has big plans to restore 123-year-old home

    premium_icon Cabinetmaker has big plans to restore 123-year-old home

    Property Built in 1896, it first served as a boarding house, then a hospital

    Get colourful this weekend at popular fun run event

    premium_icon Get colourful this weekend at popular fun run event

    News Colour Me Capricorn is back, bigger and better than ever

    • 20th Mar 2019 6:00 AM