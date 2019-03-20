Industries work together to grow local tourism

POTENTIAL: CHDC's Tourism and Events Strategy Forum will be held in Emerald later this month.

THE Central Highlands' tourism and events industry is to look at how to work together to achieve its full potential.

Central Highlands Development Corporation will deliver a Tourism and Events Strategy Forum later this month to bring together tourism operators, industry representatives, event organisers and a range of key leaders in tourism.

They will discuss the best ways to tap into the changing tourism market and how to work together to leverage off those opportunities.

"The forum's designed to be an informative and inspiring day for all businesses involved in attracting, entertaining or servicing visitors to the Central Highlands,” CHDC general manager Sandra Hobbs said.

"It's about sharing expertise, generating discussion, forging networks, and motivating operators to leverage off the opportunities of the ever-changing tourism and events market,” Ms Hobbs said.

"Working from the same page and taking a collaborative approach are key to developing this local industry to its full potential.”

A focus will be to link local event organisers with tourism operators.

"There are many events in the Central Highlands throughout the year - from monthly community markets to the annual Gemfest - and it would be great if we could sway more tourists to attend these,” Ms Hobbs said.

"It would increase the success of the events and at the same time enhance the visitor experience.”

The full-day event will include guest speakers from Tourism and Events Queensland, Queensland Tourism Industry Council, and regional tourism organisations Capricorn Enterprise and Outback Queensland Tourism, as well as experienced business operators.

The day's keynote address will be delivered by Associate Professor Judith Mair, a tourism academic from the University of Queensland.

There will also be one-on-one micro meetings and mentoring sessions, and a Q&A panel session, which will include successful tourism operators from the Central Highlands and Outback.

Tours will be held the following day to highlight leveraging opportunities and share our region's best local tourism product with key industry people.

There will be the choice of three tours: Blackdown Tablelands, Sapphire Gemfields or Springsure Minerva Hills.

Forum details

The Tourism and Events Strategy Forum will be held at the Maraboon Tavern, Cnr of Esmond St and Hospital Rd, Emerald, from 10am to 5pm on Wednesday, March 27.

Tickets are $45 per person and can be bought at chdc.com.au.

For more information about the Forum and Tour, including guest speakers, go to chdc.com.au.