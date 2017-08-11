Industry expert: Rocky's sexual standards must be a two way street

SEX SLAVES: Human trafficking will be discussed at the upcoming Splendour Immerse Women Conference at Gayndah's ACC Church. Photo Brandon Livesay / Central & North Burnett Times

QUEENSLAND's sex workers have a proud track record of being a professional industry, an expert on the industry says.

The possibility of a sex worker carrying a sexually transmitted decease is lower compared to the general population.

That's the view point of sex industry expert, Queensland University of Technology Professor John Scott.

Yesterday, The Morning Bulletin reported the concerns of a veteran of the local sex industry who claimed an influx of foreign workers were performing sexual acts without protection.

READ: Sex worker reveals dirty little secret putting Rocky at risk.

The lady claimed it was costing her money as she refused to have unprotected sex.

"If you look at the precedent set, the standards in Australia are very high," Prof Scott said.

"That said, there is always going to be elements in the sex industry that operate in an underground fashion. The rates of STDs are quite hard to keep track of.

"Under certain environments, it is almost impossible to control."

Prof Scott said the onus was on both the sex worker and the clients to ensure they were getting regular check ups to remain disease free.

"Having unprotected sex does expose you, but that is not exclusive to the industry," he said.

"Looking at the broad spectrum, the range of risk is varied. The services they provide can be high or low risk, bondage is at the low end for example.

"The obvious answer is, choosing safe sex, not only for the sex worker or the client, to make sure you are wearing a condom and get tested.

"Clients need to get their act together, it is part of their responsibility. You can't just blame the sex worker, it is a two-way street."