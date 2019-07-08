Industry forum to reveal opportunities for local businesses

CHDC's Industry and Innovation Forum will be held in Emerald later this month.

CHDC's Industry and Innovation Forum will be held in Emerald later this month. Contributed

BUSINESSES big and small will soon come together to uncover, explore and collaborate on emerging economic opportunities in the Central Highlands.

The fourth annual Industry and Innovation Forum, to be held on July 25 in Emerald, is an initiative of the Central Highlands Development Corporation.

The forum, which has previously attracted more than 120 people, will focus on the resources industry, innovation and development opportunities for local enterprises.

It aims to connect those in industry and small and medium businesses in the Central Highlands with key players in resources, major development groups and government industry support agencies.

"This is a chance to hear directly from leading stakeholders about the major development and investment that's happening in Central Queensland and the opportunities these projects offer local businesses,” CHDC general manager Sandra Hobbs says.

"Innovation will be a key part of many new projects, so the forum is also the ideal opportunity to gain a solid understanding of what's needed to tool up to secure work now and in the future.”

All local businesses are urged to attend, regardless of their sector or where they sit on the supply chain spectrum.

"It's not often that you get to be in a same room with local business leaders, peak industry representatives, and key investors and influencers,” Ms Hobbs says. "With limited seating available, I strongly encourage people to book early to secure their place.”

The Department of Natural Resources, Mining and Energy will provide a complete outline of resource projects, and existing and future exploration activities in the region.

There will also be presentations from high-level representatives of Adani, Kestrel Mine, BMA/BHP, Laing O'Rourke and Santos about what's happening on the ground.

The forum will include interactive Q&A panels and end with the popular Beer and Business networking session.

Book at chdc.com.au. Tickets are $65 per person, which includes morning tea and lunch, plus drinks and canapés at the Beer and Business session.