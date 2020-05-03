Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyle Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Natalie Cooper, Glenn Butcher, Emma Elliott, Nicole Branch and Dilip Kumar with a few of the 2000 calico bags Rio Tinto donated to the hospital for health workers' uniforms.
Kyle Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Natalie Cooper, Glenn Butcher, Emma Elliott, Nicole Branch and Dilip Kumar with a few of the 2000 calico bags Rio Tinto donated to the hospital for health workers' uniforms.
Business

Industry giant joins cause for healthcare workers

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIO Tinto has made a donation of calico bags to support Gladstone's frontline workers.

The industry giant donated 2000 of the bags to Gladstone Hospital.

Communities and communications manager Kylie Devine-Hewitt said it was a small way the company could partner with the community during the pandemic.

"We saw it as a good opportunity for us to help in a small way," Ms Devine-Hewitt said.

"Our Gladstone healthcare workers are essential to support services so we were only too happy to help."

The donation was part of Rio Tinto's Here for Gladstone fund.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusgladstone gladstone hospital healthcare workers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “NO BOAT, NO 4X4 ACCESS”: Fishermen’s not a 4WD beach

        premium_icon “NO BOAT, NO 4X4 ACCESS”: Fishermen’s not a 4WD beach

        Motoring One Nation candidate Wade Rothery is reminding drivers to stay off the Emu Park foreshore

        Thug punches woman in the face 15 times and stabs her

        premium_icon Thug punches woman in the face 15 times and stabs her

        Crime Domestic violence offender William Lawrence Rowrow has been jailed.

        Beautiful 60-year love story began with car raffle

        premium_icon Beautiful 60-year love story began with car raffle

        Lifestyle Eric and Elaine Watson celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

        Son’s laughter sparks hope in tough cancer battle

        premium_icon Son’s laughter sparks hope in tough cancer battle

        Health 'It was so good to see that and to hear him laughing again'