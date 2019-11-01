Industry worth $1b a week to Queensland

QUEENSLAND'S economy has been turbocharged by the resources sector, which is reaching a near-record boom, pumping over $1 billion a week in value into the state.

Coal remains king in Queensland, but metals such as copper, zinc and bauxite are also bankrolling the economy and keeping people in jobs, as revealed by new Queensland Resources Council economic data to be released today.

One in seven Queenslanders work in the resources sector, with Brisbane still the state's biggest mining town with 134,327 resources-related jobs.

As climate change activists continue to rush to capital cities to campaign against the resources sector, QRC boss Ian Macfarlane will tell today's economic contribution launch that Queensland remains staunchly a mining state.

Mr Macfarlane told The Courier-Mail yesterday Queensland's resources sector was supporting one in every five dollars for the state's economy and in 2018-19, added more than $74 billion to the state's economy.

"That means from Burleigh Heads to Brisbane and from Mackay to Mount Isa, the resources sector is powering local economies and employing local people,'' Mr Macfarlane said.

"The strength of the sector is driven primarily by coal, which is worth a billion dollars a week to Queensland, or $52.5 billion over the year.

"The coal industry directly employs 34,667 Queenslanders and supports another 226,887 indirect jobs.

"This year's figures are up substantially on last year, with both overall jobs and total value added growing by 18 per cent.

"Over the last 10 years the resources sector has added an extraordinary $668 billion to the Queensland economy, reflecting the world-class reputation of our sector and the hard work of Queenslanders."

He said just about every Queensland family had a connection to the resources sector.

"The resources sector has always been proud to be part of what makes Queensland great. But it is about more than just the budget bottom line."

He pointed to the help the sector provided to farmers during drought and the help it provided to landholders when floods ripped through north Queensland.

A mass of dead cattle west of Julia Creek earlier this year after floods swept through the area. Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

Meantime, activists continue to target business that to business with resource companies.

Companies are being not to peel off to escape the pressure placed upon them by activists, however, some smaller contractors are unable to withstand the constant disruption.

The top three local government areas in terms of total value added by the sector are:

Brisbane - $28 billion

Mackay - $6.7 billion

Gladstone - $3.5 billion