‘Inexcusable’: Outrage at CNN anchor

CNN is not going to discipline star host Chris Cuomo, despite conceding he acted inappropriately by offering private political counsel to his brother.

Cuomo is one of the highest profile anchors at the news network, where he hosts the evening program Cuomo Prime Time.

His brother is New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat.

Earlier this year, Mr Cuomo faced a flood of sexual harassment allegations from women who had worked with him. He resisted calls for his resignation.

Today The Washington Post revealed Cuomo privately advised his brother on how to respond to the accusations, joining "a series of conference calls" that also included the Governor's top aide, public relations team and lawyers.

"The cable news anchor encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from the Governor's office," said the newspaper.

"At one point, he used the phrase 'cancel culture' as a reason to hold firm in the face of the allegations, two people present on one call said.

"The behind-the-scenes strategy offered by Cuomo cuts against the widely accepted norm in journalism that those reporting the news should not be involved in politics."

In a statement to The Washington Post, CNN acknowledged Cuomo's actions were "inappropriate", but said he would not be disciplined.

"Chris has not been involved in CNN's extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo - on air or behind the scenes. In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother," the network said.

"However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor's staff, which Chris acknowledges.

"He will not participate in such conversations going forward."

This drew an unimpressed response from journalists, several of whom suggested Cuomo would face punishment if he had a lower profile.

Chris Cuomo faces no penalties by CNN despite having engaged in an easily-fireable and inexcusable offense.



The actual ethical rules of journalism don't matter when you're popular enough. When you're a star, you can get away with anything. https://t.co/m2txxkOfxl — gene park (@GenePark) May 20, 2021

At the start of March, Cuomo addressed the allegations against his brother on air, saying he "obviously" couldn't cover them himself.

"You're straight with me. I'll be straight with you," he told his viewers.

"Obviously, I'm aware of what's going on with my brother. And obviously, I cannot cover it, because he is my brother.

"Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively, and they will continue to do so.

"I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that. There's a lot of news going on that matters also, so let's get after that."

He proceeded to move on to other news.

This is not the first ethical controversy involving the pair.

Last year, in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo repeatedly invited his brother on air for sympathetic interviews.

Mr Cuomo's handling of the pandemic has since been called into serious question. His administration has been accused of covering up the true number of nursing home residents who died from the virus.

In addition, federal prosecutors are investigating whether the New York government gave Mr Cuomo's family, including Chris, special access to rapid COVID test results.

Originally published as 'Inexcusable': Outrage at CNN anchor

