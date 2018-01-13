Infamous flooded house to be demolished

The house at 222 Elphinstone St, Berserker, was purchased by Maxi Bader (pictured) in 2012 and the afternoon she moved in, it went under water. That was in February 2013 when flash flooding from ex-tropical Cyclone Oswald hailed havoc on Rockhampton and it was the Beef Capital's second wettest day on record.

A HOUSE that made headlines for years after flash flood waters swept through the newly built home hours after its first owner moved in has now been listed to be demolished.

Maxi Bader's 222 Elphinstone St home.Photo Contributed Contributed ROK310113house2

Maxi Bader was 19 when she purchased the house for $350,000 Sharyn O'Neill ROK300113sbader3

Miss Bader, now a Biloela resident, paid $350,000 for the three bedroom, two bathroom, single unit dwelling and sunk a further $20,000 into furnishing her first home. She was 19-years-old at the time she purchased the property.

At the time, the property was not listed in the Q100 area and was not expected to go under during floods.

Rockhampton Building Approval's building surveyor Bruce Krenske said it was State Government land, sold to a developer and they were engaged to do the building approval only and they did everything possible they could.

"We could see no reason not to approve the dwelling," Mr Krenske said.

"It was not identified as flood prone, it was a residential house, we did a thorough search for more 'overlay maps' that may have existed to stop us and nothing came up."

Since then, Rockhampton Regional Council has updated its flood maps and in October, it announced the council had entered into a contract to purchase the well-known flood-affected property at 222 Elphinstone Street. Read more here: Rocky's notorious flood affected property finally dealt with

On Tuesday, council listed an advertisement on its website calling for tenders to demolish the infamous house.