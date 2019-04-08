Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Infant sustains critical injuries after near drowning

Maddelin McCosker
by
8th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
2PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance have confirmed they attended a private residence in Theodore after a near-drowning this afternoon.

They were called to the home at 12.55pm and treated the female toddler for critical injuries.

She was transported to Theodore Hospital where the ambulance will meet the RACQ Helicopter Rescue Service.

1.20PM: A BABY girl has been rushed to hospital after being submersed for an unknown amount of time at a Theodore home.

It is believed emergency services personnel are performing CPR on the 10-month-old.

Reports suggest the infant is unconscious and making 'funny noises' and may have gone into cardiac arrest.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue has been tasked to Theodore.

No other information is known at this time.

