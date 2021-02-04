‘Infected others’: New exposure sites
Kmart, Coles and Bunnings outlets are among exposure sites flagged as "tier-1" after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne has tested positive for COVID-19, Victoria's health department has confirmed.
Premier Daniel Andrews said the infected worker was a 26-year-old man from Melbourne's Noble Park who was working for the Australian Open quarantine program.
In a snap press conference overnight, he said "we have to assume that this person has infected others" and stressed the need for residents to check if they had attended exposure sites.
He urged people to get tested if they have symptoms "first thing tomorrow morning". He said more sites could be added to the list and at 1.30am new exposure sites were added to the list.
He said the infected man had been "very coperative" with health officials and had "given us great levels of detail".
"If people are sick and don't get tested and go about their business, it's a problem for all of us," he said.
"To go about your business when you're sick, that puts everything at risk, for you, your family, for someone you'll never meet.
"Come and get tested if you've been at one of these sites, I can't be any clearer than that, it is the most important thing to really take control of this."
According to Victoria's public health the individual last worked at the Grand Hyatt on 29 January and was tested at the end of their shift, returning a negative result.
Subsequently, he developed symptoms and was tested again on 2 February.
He returned a positive result late Wednesday.
Health officials are contacting all Australian Open players, officials and support staff who were staying at the Grand Hyatt during the entire period.
They are considered casual contacts and must immediately isolate and get tested.
All hotel staff working at the Grand Hyatt who are considered primary close contacts will also be contacted. They must immediately isolate and get tested and remain isolated for 14 days.
EXPOSURE SITES
Anyone who has visited these Tier 1 exposure sites during these times must immediately isolate, get a coronavirus (COVID-19) test, and remain isolated for 14 days.
Friday 29th January 2021
Exford Hotel: Melbourne
11:00pm - 11:35pm
Kebab Kingz: West Melbourne
11:24pm - 12:15am
Saturday 30th January 2021
Club Noble in Noble Park
46-56 Moodemere St
Noble Park VIC 3174
14:36 - 15:30
Aces Sporting Club (Driving Range)
Cnr Springvale Rd and Hutton Rd, Keysborough, VIC 3173
22:00 - 23:15
Sunday 31st January 2021
Northpoint cafe Brighton
2b North Road, Brighton VIC 3186
08:10 - 09:30
Kmart Keysborough
Parkmore Keysborough Shopping Centre, C/317 Cheltenham Rd, Keysborough VIC 3173
16:00 - 17:00
Kmart Brandon Park
Brandon Park Shopping Centre, Cnr Springvale & Ferntree Gully Rds, Brandon Park, VIC 3170
16:35 - 17:10
Coles Springvale
825 Dandenong Rd, Springvale VIC 3171
17:00 - 18:00
Monday 1 February 2021
Lululemon DFO
Moorabbin
5:00pm - 5:45pm
Woolworths
Springvale
6.30pm - 7.30pm
Nakama Workshop
Clayton South
11.15am - 12.00pm
Sharetea
Springvale
6.50pm - 7.30pm
Bunnings Springvale
849 Princes Hwy, Springvale VIC 3171
11:28 - 12:15
Melbourne Golf Academy
385 Centre Dandenong Rd, Heatherton VIC 3202
17:19 - 18:36
More updates, including exposure sites and possible changes to public health directions, will be provided throughout the evening and on Thursday.
Exposure sites will also be published here.
Major testing sites in Melbourne's South East will open early Thursday. Additional lanes will open for drive-through testing sites. Rapid Response Team sites will also be set up.
For more information on where to get tested, call the 24-hour coronavirus Hotline at 1800 675 398 or visit the coronavirus (COVID-19) Victoria website.
