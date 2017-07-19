25°
News

'Infectious smile': Loved ones mourn young man fatally stabbed

Tegan Annett
| 19th Jul 2017 3:39 PM
Friends and family of Andrew Vesey-Brown gathered to remember his life after he was fatally stabbed on July 10.
Friends and family of Andrew Vesey-Brown gathered to remember his life after he was fatally stabbed on July 10.

HE had a "restless soul" and visited "dark places", but those who loved him are determined to remember Andrew Vesey-Brown as a kind and loving young man.

Sitting next to the 23-year-old's coffin at his funeral yesterday was his racing helmet, a trophy, and a framed photo of himself in his racing gear.

Friends and family clutched the arms of their loved ones as they faced the tragic reality of the young man's death.

Andrew was fatally stabbed in the chest at an Auckland St unit on July 10, just 10 days after his 23rd birthday.

Friends and family of Andrew Vesey-Brown gathered to remember his life after he was fatally stabbed on July 10.


John Lennon's Imagine played out as photos of Andrew as a newborn, celebrating birthdays and racing cars flashed on two screens.

Fittingly, the final photo on a tribute slide show, was Andrew smiling in front of his dirt-bogged Toyota ute.

Described as having a love for all things racing, four-wheel driving, and spending time with family, Andrew's godfather, Gladstone deputy mayor, Chris Trevor said he was a "kind and restless" young man.

Mr Trevor said Andrew, a keen and talented go-cart racer, approached his racing with "fearlessness and gusto".

"He had two speeds, stop and very, very fast," Mr Trevor said.

"His driving ability and ability to avoid serious injury when flipping his car brought about suggestions to his grandfather from sponsors that maybe they'd get better bang for their buck if they put their sponsorship signs on the bottom of Andrew's car, instead of on top."

But above all, Mr Trevor said Andrew's greatest love was his two daughters, Summer and Rubi.

Friends and family of Andrew Vesey-Brown gathered to remember his life after he was fatally stabbed on July 10.


Mr Trevor said Andrew also had a close relationship with his parents, grandparents and six siblings.

Voice shaking, pausing to wipe away tears, Mr Trevor said he was always proud to be Andrew's godfather.

"I knew Andrew had a restless soul, but regardless, it was enormously kind and caring," he said.

"Some of us know the dark places he went to ... but we will not remember those places though, we will remember his infections smile and rare ability to light up a room when he entered it."

More than 100 people celebrated a life cut short at the Boyne Tannum Funerals and Crematorium hall yesterday.

"No person deserves to die the way you did," Mr Trevor said.

"Let justice now take it's course."

