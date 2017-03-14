Influx of around a dozen crash patients forces Code Brown call at Rockhampton Hospital

THE Rockhampton Hospital was forced to call a Code Brown last night after a crash involving a mini bus left the emergency department under pressure.

The emergency code describes a multi-casualty incident that stretches or overwhelms the available health resources.

QAS senior operations supervisor Brad Miers said seven ambulances rushed to the scene to treat 11 people after the collision, which occurred about 4.20pm. Read more here.

Mr Miers said two people were entrapped in the mini bus for up to an hour before they were extricated.

11 people were hospitalised after a mini bus crashed in South Rockhampton.

Around the same time, a crash on Kent St resulted in the transport of a female patient to hospital in a stable condition with neck pain.

The influx of patients meant the hospital called a Code Brown, and The Morning Bulletin understands the hospital emergency waiting room appeared full around 11pm.

A spokesperson from Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service said nine patients were discharged last night, while a 14-year-old and a 23-year-old male stayed overnight.

The teenager is in a stable condition, while the man is in a good condition.