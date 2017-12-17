Menu
Info session: You've got your OP, now what?

vanessa jarrett
DO YOU know someone who is confused about their study options after receiving their OP results yesterday?

CQUniversity will be hosting a drop-in information session at their North Rockhampton campus tomorrow from 9am- 1pm. An online session will be also be held for those who can't attend face-to-face.

As year 12 OP results were released yesterday morning, some students may be confused about their study options.

The information session is designed to assist prospective students with any queries they may have with their OP results and help them gain some clarity on their study preference.

CQUniversity Marketing Assistant Hannah Carr said her team would be ready to answer any question regarding QTAC and OP results.

"Be sure to have your QTAC login details handy when you come but otherwise, just pop in and have a chat to us,” Ms Carr said.

Ms Carr said some of the frequently asked questions 'what should I do if my OP result means I didn't make the cut off listed for my course preference?', 'I got a better result than expected, should I change my preference and study something with a higher cut-off?', 'when will I know if I've been accepted to study with CQUniversity?', and 'is there someone that I can speak to about my study options?'.

"We understand prospective students will have a lot of questions to ask when the receive their OP's so we hope this event will provide an opportunity for us to help,” Ms Carr said.

Students can register for Monday's information session online www.cqu.edu.au.

