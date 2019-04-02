Red-hot Cameron talks down All-Australian hype

CHARLIE Cameron is doing his darnedest to deflect praise after orchestrating Brisbane's come-from-behind win over North Melbourne.

The goalsneak went one better than his three-goal haul against West Coast in Round 1, slotting four majors including two in the final quarter to steer the Lions a 2-0 start.

His injury struggles now seem a lifetime ago and the name "Cameron" is dominating early All-Australian predictions.

But the former Crow firmly shut down that chatter on Monday, saying higher honours were far from his mind.

"I'm not really thinking about that (All-Australian selection), I'm more thinking about playing my role for the team (and) helping out our young forward line," he said.

"That's the main focus for me - I'm not really looking forward to the accolades at the end of the year."

Cameron wasn't the sole Lion on show against the Kangaroos with Lachie Neale, Oscar McInerney, Daniel Rich and Hugh McCluggage putting their hand up for Brownlow votes.

But the 24-year-old said simplicity and teamwork was the real winner.

Cameron kicked four majors against North Melbourne. Picture: Michael Klein.

"We took a lot of confidence going into this game (and) we just wanted to keep it simple."

"We knew they would come out firing after their loss at Freo so I guess we had to try and back up the way we played last week."

He did, however, reserve praise for Neale's 43-disposal effort, 11 of which came in the final quarter.

"We've enjoyed his role in the midfield this year and he's started the year off well. He's really clean, he helps us out in the midfield and he's an exciting player."

Neale, along with Jarrod Berry and Lincoln McCarthy, benefited from the 6-6-6 rule and dominated the final eight minutes of the match with four centre clearances to outgun North Melbourne duo Shaun Higgins and Ben Cunnington.

"It's a lot easier when the midfielders have time and space to run out of there, makes our job a lot easier. It's different I guess when you're on the other end of the ball moving but we enjoy it when the balls coming in clean," Cameron said.