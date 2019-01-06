Jawai presence undeniable

Nate Jawai if the Cairns Taipans drives to the basket during the Round 12 NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the Brisbane Bullets at the Cairns Convention Centre in Cairns, Thursday, January 3, 2019. (AAP Image/Dave Acree) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Nate Jawai if the Cairns Taipans drives to the basket during the Round 12 NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the Brisbane Bullets at the Cairns Convention Centre in Cairns, Thursday, January 3, 2019. (AAP Image/Dave Acree) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Nate Jawai is an incumbent Australian Boomer and Andrej Lemanis says it is going to be hard to displace him from the squad.

The dual Boomers and Bullets coach got a first-hand look at the centre's impressive form on Thursday night after performing just as well during the recent FIBA World Cup Qualifiers fifth window.

The big man was the difference for the Taipans, scoring 18 points and dominating the paint against a Brisbane side missing fellow Boomers star Cameron Bairstow.

The Boomers next play on February 21 in Kazakhstan before three days later playing in Iran and Lemanis says Jawai is doing everything he can to retain his spot in the squad.

Nate Jawai if the Cairns Taipans shoots the ball during the Round 12 NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the Brisbane Bullets at the Cairns Convention Centre in Cairns, Thursday, January 3, 2019. (AAP Image/Dave Acree) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

"Nate is always in consideration because he is someone that other teams need a plan to deal with," Lemanis said.

"When you start talking about international basketball, his size and presence is effective; there are some big bodies in that kind of arena and sometimes you need a big body to go up against them."

Jawai will have a big task on Monday evening against NBA champion Andrew Bogut.

Australia booked their ticket for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China in the last window but still have two qualifying games remaining.