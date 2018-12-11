Remedy to our cities’ growing pains ignored

ESSENTIAL infrastructure and services are failing to keep pace with new housing development in Australia's burgeoning cities, a landmark report warns.

The nation's peak body, Infrastructure Australia, says public transport, roads, hospitals, schools and other crucial facilities are lagging behind residential growth.

Their report calls for a shake-up in strategic planning with a new focus on the outcomes for specific locations and communities whose input, it says, has frequently been overlooked or ignored in the past.

"It is absolutely possible to grow our cities and maintain their character and world-class liveability, but we need to be smarter about how we plan for it," said Infrastructure Australia executive director of policy and research Peter Colacino.

"Too many communities have witnessed the delivery of poor quality housing development which is not well integrated into the local area and not accompanied by the infrastructure and services needed to support it.

"As a result, communities are understandably apprehensive about further growth and change.

"Lags in infrastructure provision cost the economy, but they also affect people's quality of life.

"If we don't get the timing of new housing and infrastructure right, our growth centres risk being characterised by congested roads, overcrowded trains and buses, over-enrolment in schools, hospital bed shortages and constraints of community infrastructure."