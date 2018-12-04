Infrastructure committee to discusses boat ramp's future

BOAT RAMP: Rockhampton Regional Council will consider handing its Reaney St boat ramp to Transport and Main Roads.

BOAT RAMP: Rockhampton Regional Council will consider handing its Reaney St boat ramp to Transport and Main Roads. Google Maps

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's committees are meeting today to discuss matters before they land in Council's next full monthly meeting.

Headlining the gatherings will be the Infrastructure Committee's meeting discussing the acquisition of the Reaney Street Boat Ramp, the boat ramp on the North side of the Fitzroy River, next to the Fitzroy (old) Bridge.

RRC currently managed and maintains the boat ramp and today the Infrastructure Committee will consider a request from TMR to acquire and take over management of the boating infrastructure.

The older boat ramp which boasts one boat lane and eight car and trailer parks, is accessed at the end of Reaney Street, via Bridge Street and Goodsall Street, and is much smaller that the new boat ramp located at the Common.

The Infrastructure committee will also discuss the second stage of the North Rockhampton flood mitigation.

This may include the raising and reconstruction of a section of Water Street and relocation of the temporary flood barrier location to Water Street to protect an additional 97 residential and commercial buildings.

Also the installation of stormwater and sewerage pump stations to reduce the risk of flooding of the protected area from local rainfall when the river is in flood and to further reduce the risk of sewerage surcharge in the protected areas and the potential installation of valves on the sewerage network to further control backflow and ongoing programs to reduce stormwater and floodwater infiltration and inflow into the sewerage network.

The committee will also discuss the local government cycle network grants program and monthly reports.