Infrastructure spending leads changing construction trends

THEY'RE calling it 'the pivot'.

A ramp-up in civil construction and infrastructure parallelled by a slump in residential and commercial construction has seen declining apprentice numbers across Queensland, and CQ is no exception.

Despite the slowing apprenticeships growth, Construction Skills Queensland chief executive Brett Schimming assured local building leaders that "it's all happening” in Central Queensland.

Working with industry, training organisations and economic groups to increase training opportunities was the top goal for CSQ during the organisation's visit to promote its annual investment into skilling the local construction industry.

"It's how to ensure this region has the work force to meet the burgeoning needs of the new infrastructure projects,” he said.

CSQ's publicly accessible knowledge centre shows the civil and heavy sector, driven by major projects, is set to trend for a while yet.

There is $4.7billion of projected activity for the region with $3.7billion worth of committed projects and $16.4billion worth of planned projects.

CSQ's data shows Central Queensland is 10,500 workers short of meeting the region's labour market demand with just 564 construction apprentices currently employed.

Mr Schimming said catering for the extensive demands of upcoming civil infrastructure projects while leaving skilled workers in the regions was also a priority.

Brett Schimming at the Construction Skills Queensland training plan on Thursday.

"There will be pressure on the local work force to make sure they have the right skills for the job, but it's a great opportunity for the economy of Rockhampton and the surrounding community,” he said.

"If we don't plan, and don't think about what we need when these projects come online, we will absolutely run out of labour ... that's the last thing we want to do.

"We want the local community to get every opportunity to get involved.”

CSQ offers a wide range of subsidies and pathways for those looking to secure a trade.

By visiting the CSQ's online portal, job seekers can be linked directly with someone from a registered training organisation in their region within the scope of their preferred area of training.

Yesterday's presentation to local business laid out the state of construction in Queensland.

According to the data gathered by CSQ, residential and commercial building across Queensland is 19 per cent lower than it's peak in 2016.

Over the course of 2018 trade and construction businesses across the state reduced their workforce by 40,000 workers.

The presentation said the heavy and civil construction sector "rolled in to fill the gap” and was driven by an increase in public infrastructure spending.

In 2018, more than 12,000 jobs were created in this sector.

Heavy and civil commencements are up 20 per cent but trades are down 5 per cent across Queensland.

The presentation said 75 per cent of workers in the residential sector were "high-vis” workers but with only 55 percent on heavy and civil projects a larger increase in civil activity is needed to offset the building down-turn.

And that's 'the pivot'.

A snap shot of Central Queensland showed an upward trajectory of overall construction work in the region, albeit heavily driven by the heavy and civil sector.

Statewide, there are 14 per cent fewer apprentices commenced in the 12 months to December 2018 than in the same period the year prior.

The decline is running well ahead of the national trend.