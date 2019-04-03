Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.
Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.
News

Chicken schnitzels in Woolies recall

by Christine McGinn, AAP
3rd Apr 2019 4:11 PM

Ingham's gluten-free chicken schnitzels have been recalled from sale in Victoria amid concerns they contain gluten.

The 440-gram packs of chilled Ingham's gluten-free chicken schnitzel on sale at Woolworths were recalled on Wednesday by the company which feared that if eaten, consumers might suffer an allergic reaction.

Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.
Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.

"The recall is due to incorrect packaging (Southern Style Tenders were packaged incorrectly in gluten-free schnitzel labelled tray) which has resulted in the presence of undeclared allergen - gluten," the company said. "Consumers who have a gluten allergy or intolerance should not consume these products." The suspect product has been on shelves since Friday and have a best-before date of April 8.

Buyers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

More Stories

editors picks product recall

Top Stories

    The highly lucrative, but misunderstood world of hydraulics

    premium_icon The highly lucrative, but misunderstood world of hydraulics

    Business Meet the local men leading the country in hydraulic power

    Young man killed in crash north of Rockhampton

    premium_icon Young man killed in crash north of Rockhampton

    Breaking Family makes tragic discovery on rural road

    Woorabinda children travel to Rockhampton to visit 'Home'

    premium_icon Woorabinda children travel to Rockhampton to visit 'Home'

    Community Bus load of primary students travel to Rockhampton exhibit

    Holiday in Cambodia building houses for those less fortunate

    premium_icon Holiday in Cambodia building houses for those less fortunate

    News 'What we were doing was going to change their lives forever'