Ingles blows Detroit away

Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown attempts a steal from Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell during the first half. Picture: Rick Bowmer/AP

JOE Ingles blew Detroit away with a vital three-pointer before blowing a kiss to opposition supporters as his Utah Jazz edged into the Western Conference top eight with a 100-94 NBA win over the Pistons.

Ingles, who finished with 13 points, shut the door on the Pistons with a three with 24.2 seconds left to make it 98-91. As the ball went through the hoop, he turned around and gave travelling Pistons supporters a cheeky sign-off.

It was a solid outing for the Australian, who also had eight rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and Rudy Gobert tied a career high with 25 rebounds for the Jazz.

Blake Griffin scored 19 points and Andre Drummond contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds for Detroit, who have lost five of six.

Elsewhere James Harden scored 57 points to guide the Houston Rockets to a 112-94 victory over the sliding Memphis Grizzlies.

The Rockets survived their first game without injured centre Clint Capela and point guard Chris Paul, with Harden recording his 17th consecutive 30-point game - the longest such streak since Wilt Chamberlain had a 20-game run in 1964.

One night after the Rockets lost Capela for up to six weeks to a right thumb injury, Harden shot 17 of 33 from the floor, including six of 15 on three-point tries, and converted 17 of 18 free throws.

The reigning league MVP had a franchise record 36 points at half-time and his season high was just three shy of Kemba Walker's season-best 60 points for the Charlotte Hornets in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

With All-Star Paul already sidelined with a hamstring complaint, Houston needed others to step up. Danuel House Jr added 15 points, Gerald Green 14 and Austin Rivers 11.

The win was coach Mike D'Antoni's 600th in the NBA as Houston improved to 25-18.

Garrett Temple and Mike Conley scored 14 each for the Grizzlies, who have dropped eight of their past nine game to be second from bottom in the Western Conference.

D'Angelo Russell scored 18 of his 34 points in the third quarter as the Brooklyn Nets overcame the Boston Celtics 109-102.

The Nets snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Celtics, who end their three-game road trip winless.

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points for the Celtics, who dropped games at Miami and Orlando to start their trip. Jaylen Brown added 22 points.

Walker shot 33 points and Jeremy Lamb added 19 in Charlotte's 108-93 win at the San Antonio Spurs.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 28 points and Australian guard Patty Mills got 14 off the bench.

In the day's other matches the Sacramento Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers 115-107, and the New Orleans Pelicans edged the LA Clippers 121-117.

