Flood warning for Fitzroy River system

Rockhampton flood marker reads 7.9 around 11.00 AM on Wed 29 December 2010 as the Fitzroy River continues to rise. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK291210-gauge-c1

THE initial flood warning for the Fitzroy River system following heavy rainfall in the catchment over the past few days has been issued this afternoon by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The minor flood warning is for the Connors and Issac rivers after rainfall totals of 50-120 mm in the upper Connors catchment in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday.

The bureau warns that further rain and thunderstorms in the area are possible over the next few days.

Minor flood levels are expected at Yatton on the Isaac River on Thursday evening. Minor flood levels are also expected between Cardowan and Yatton.

At 2.30pm the Isaac River at Yatton was 2.18 metres and steady. River levels are expected to exceed the minor flood level (7.50 m) Thursday evening.

A this time there is no flood expected in the Fitzroy River at Rockhampton.