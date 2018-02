A boy suffered a suspected broken arm and leg on the First Turkey mountain bike tracks on Mount Archer this morning.

A TEENAGE boy suffered a suspected broken arm and leg after a fall on a mountain bike track at First Turkey.

Paramedics and firefighters were called in to treat the 13-year-old and stretcher him out from atop Mount Archer.

About 7.30am the boy alerted other riders to his injuries, which happened on the K9 advanced course.

There was about a 300m walk to retrieve the boy, who was reportedly in good spirits.