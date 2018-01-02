Injured cowboy flown to Brisbane after Rocky fall

INJURED cowboy Sam O'Connor is in a stable condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after undergoing surgery last night.

The 27-year-old from Tully suffered a broken vertebra in his back when he was thrown from the bull, Booger Man, at the Great Western Hotel's PBR Rockin Rocky event on Sunday night.

He was stabilised on scene before being taken to Rockhampton Hospital and was later airlifted to Brisbane.

PBR competition and regional tour co-ordinator Dianne Hallam said everyone had Sam in their thoughts and prayers and wished him a speedy recovery.

Sam started riding bulls at age 12, following his older brother into the sport.

He has been six years on the professional circuit and is currently sitting 26th on the Australian PBR rankings.